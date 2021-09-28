Body of Medford man found in fridge, 3 arrested

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Police say they found the body of a man in a refrigerator in east Medford and three men have been arrested. The Mail Tribune reports police said they found the body of 24-year-old Aaron Stitt “inside of a closed refrigerator” at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday. That’s according to a Medford police affidavit filed Monday that has since been sealed in Jackson County Circuit Court records. Brycen Scofield, Austin McLeod, and Dylan McLeod were arrested in connection with Stitt’s death. It wasn’t immediately known if the accused have lawyers to speak for them. A common thread in the affidavit was that the suspects allegedly planned to rob Stitt after he was invited to Scofield’s apartment.