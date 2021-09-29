Colorado commission agrees on new congressional map

AP - Oregon-Northwest

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s new redistricting commission has agreed on a new congressional map. The document now goes to the state Supreme Court for formal approval. The vote came shortly before midnight Tuesday. It is the latest sign of the redistricting process shifting into high gear. Delayed Census data pushed redistricting back to the fall. Colorado for the first time used an independent commission to draw the lines. Some Democrats feared they’d lose leverage that way. Indeed, although Colorado is a reliably Democratic state, the map could end with its eight seats split evenly between the two major parties.