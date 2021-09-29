Interceptions a point of pride for No. 3 Oregon Ducks

AP - Oregon-Northwest

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Third-ranked Oregon has nine interceptions this season, tied with Kent State and Notre Dame for most in the FBS. That total was padded considerably when the Ducks intercepted Arizona quarterback Jordan McCloud five times, twice in the red zone. Oregon is led by Verone McKinley III and Bennett Williams. McKinley is tied for the national lead with four interceptions and Williams isn’t far behind with three. Oregon’s defensive backs will get a test this weekend against Stanford, which is known for its tall receivers and tight ends.