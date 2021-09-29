Lawsuit: Software company refused to hire man who is deaf

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal watchdogs have are suing Portland-based Viewpoint Construction Software and recruiting firm CampusPoint Corp., alleging they refused to hire a job applicant who is deaf. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Viewpoint makes software that construction firms use to plan and manage large projects. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleges Indigo Matthew applied to work as a Viewpoint product and pricing analyst in 2018 and that the companies refused to pay for an American Sign Language interpreter for his group interview. The lawsuit says they “erroneously assumed that Matthew would need a fulltime interpreter if he was hired for the analyst position.” Neither Viewpoint nor CampusPoint responded to requests for comment from the newspaper.