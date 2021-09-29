No charges filed in shooting near Washington state college

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Prosecutors have declined to file criminal charges against a man suspected of shooting and killing his roommate and wounding a Washington State University football player in Pullman. The Spokesman-Review reports Whitman County Prosecutor Dan LeBeau said the investigation in to George Harris III’s claim of self defense is ongoing and charges could be filed later. As police responded to a noise complaint near the WSU campus early Saturday, officers heard gunshots and found Liban Barre and WSU football player Brandon Gray with gunshot wounds. Barre was pronounced dead at a hospital while Gray was flown to a Spokane hospital for treatment. Court documents show Harris said the shooting was a terrible accident.