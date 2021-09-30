Second person charged in death of missing woman

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Marion County officials have charged a second person in connection with the murder of a Salem woman who had been missing for several months. The Statesman Journal reports court records show 24-year-old Jayda Denean Bailey was arraigned last week in Marion County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and conspiracy to commit murder. Accusations of Bailey’s involvement come after murder, kidnapping and other charges were filed against Gustavo Ochoa-Valadez, of Astoria, in the death of Tonna Marie (Davis) Purnell.