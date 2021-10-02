Davis TD run lifts Portland State past Southern Utah, 20-13

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Beau Kelly set up the game-winning touchdown with a 30-yard punt return and Davis Alexander cashed in with a 10-yard run to the end zone early in the fourth quarter as the Vikings earned their first Big Sky Conference win of the season, knocking off Southern Utah 20-13. Noah Alejado put the Thunderbirds on top, 13-10 early in the third quarter with his second field goal of the game, this one from 29 yards out, but Gianni Smith converted a 28-yard kick to tie the game at 13-13 with 1:09 left in the quarter.