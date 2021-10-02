Seattle Police Chief urges staff to get vaccinated

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Ahead of Seattle’s COVID-19 vaccination deadline for city workers, Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz is urging department employees to get vaccinated, warning of a possible staffing challenge if they fail to do so. The Seattle Times reported that in a letter sent to staff on Friday, Diaz said that based on current vaccination information submitted to the department it has to be assumed that the agency still has hundreds of unvaccinated employees. Under a directive issued by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, city employees are required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 and have until Oct. 4 to either receive their second vaccine dose or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be in compliance with the deadline.