Wolf spotted in Southern California may be from Oregon

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — An endangered gray wolf that traveled at least 1,000 miles from Oregon to California’s Central Coast before his tracking collar stopped giving signals six months ago may still be alive. California wildlife officials say they received three reports last month of a wolf with a purple collar in northern Ventura County. They were able to confirm wolf tracks in the vicinity. The reports match the description of OR-93, the young male who was fitted with a purple tracking collar by Oregon wildlife officials last summer. Officials say this is the farthest south in California that any gray wolf has been documented since 1922.