2 bodies found in water after sailboat washes up on coast

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NEDONNA BEACH, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two bodies were found in the water after a sailboat washed up south of Manzanita on the Oregon coast. KGW reports calls came in about a sailboat tossing around in the surf at Nedonna Beach around 6:50 p.m. Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard sent a helicopter to the scene and found two bodies in the water. The Coast Guard says one of the bodies was found near a dinghy and the other was found under the boat. The Coast Guard identified one of the bodies as that of a woman. The name of the sailboat was Bagheera.