Police: Man arrested after firing at officers; no injuries

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MOLALLA, Ore. (AP) — Police say officers responding to a medical call arrested a man after he fired guns at them from a house northeast of Salem in Molalla. Police Chief Frank Schoenfeld said during a news conference that when police arrived at the home Monday, a man put on body armor and fired from inside. KOIN-TV reports an officer also fired but no one was injured. The police chief says a nearby grocery store and two schools were temporarily placed on lockdown and that about 40 minutes later officers arrested the man. Oregon state police leading are leading an investigation into the incident. The names of both people who reportedly fired weapons have not been released.