AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 8:40 PM

Protester gets 2 years for lighting fire outside precinct

KTVZ

SEATTLE (AP) — A man was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for setting a fire outside a Seattle police precinct during the city’s “occupied” zone protest in June 2020. Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman says Isaiah Thomas Willoughby, of Tacoma, Washington, admitted he used gasoline to soak a debris pile outside the abandoned police precinct on June 12, 2020, and set it ablaze. The Seattle Times reports the U.S. District Court in Seattle also imposed a 3-year period of supervised release following the 2-year sentence. Surveillance video showed 36-year-old Willoughby lighting the fire and walking away. The U.S. attorney’s office says the fire put protestors who were camping in the area at risk.

Associated Press

