Beluga whale spotted in Puget Sound near Tacoma, Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says two reports of a beluga whale sighting were reported in Puget Sound waters near Tacoma and Seattle this week. KING-TV reports the sightings were reported to NOAA Fisheries, with one coming from Commencement Bay around noon Sunday and the other near Elliott Bay on Monday. Sunday’s sighting was captured on video, which was reviewed and confirmed by NOAA Fisheries experts. NOAA officials say the whale is more than 1,000 miles beyond the typical range for beluga whales, which typically stay near Alaska and throughout the Arctic.