Courage owner: Team believed Riley to be in ‘good standing’

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The owner of the National Women’s Soccer League’s North Carolina Courage says the organization was not aware of allegations of sexual harassment against former coach Paul Riley until the report that led to his firing. Courage owner Steve Malik also apologized for what he called the franchise’s failure to create an environment where players felt safe in coming forward. Malik says in an open letter that the Courage conducted due diligence in retaining Riley and the coaching staff after Malik bought the team in 2017. Riley’s firing was the latest in a string of recent scandals involving the NWSL.