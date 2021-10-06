COVID cases continue to decline in Oregon

AP - Oregon-Northwest

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s weekly COVID-19 case count, hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline following the state’s worst coronavirus surge during the pandemic. Although the number of coronavirus cases is improving in the state, the strain on Oregon’s hospital system continues — with just 53 available adult intensive care unit beds available. In addition, more than 90% of the states non-ICU beds are filled. The overwhelming amount of people who are hospitalized are unvaccinated, officials say. However, Monday marked the final day for certain workers in both Oregon and Washington to get a COVID-19 vaccine and keep their jobs. While state officials hope the statewide mandate will increase vaccination numbers, some healthcare facilities are seeing staffing issues.