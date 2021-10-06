Eugene schools settle 2 discrimination lawsuits for $250K

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Eugene School District has settled two lawsuits accusing a teacher of bullying and discrimination for $125,000 each plus attorney fees. The Register-Guard reports the lawsuits were filed by former South Eugene High School students Lexyngton McIntyre and Riley Duncan in 2018. They accused former 4J teacher Michael Stasack of not respecting their accommodation needs as outlined in their district education plans for disabilities. They also accused the district of not doing enough to fix the alleged “hostile environment” that prevailed. Spokesperson Kerry Delf says the settlement does not imply any admission of liability and was made to save the district and taxpayers the time and expenses of continued litigation.