2 people who died after sailboat capsized identified

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a couple from Astoria died Sunday when their sailboat capsized and ran aground on Nedonna Beach south of Manzanita on the Oregon coast. The Astorian reports 76-year-old Shirley Payne and 79-year-old Allen Payne set sail from Astoria in the early morning hours, their son told the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office. The Paynes kept their a 42-foot (13-meter) pleasure boat named Bagheera at an Astoria pier. They were heading toward San Francisco when around 7 p.m. that night, witnesses reported the boat tossing in the surf, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play, but an investigation continues.

