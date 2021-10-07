Bend bans sale, possession and use of fireworks

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The Bend City Council has unanimously approved a ban on the sale, possession and use of all fireworks in an attempt to reduce wildfire risk amid climate change. The Bulletin reports the council voted Wednesday for the ban despite a late effort from opponents including charities and churches that sell fireworks to raise money. The new ordinance takes effect in November and violators can be fined up to $750. Mayor Sally Russell noted that fireworks started a large fire in the Columbia Gorge in 2017. The city council had temporarily banned legal fireworks the week before the July 4 holiday in response to a historic heatwave and drought conditions.