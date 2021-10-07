‘I saw death and destruction’: Passenger recalls train crash

AP - Oregon-Northwest

By AMY BETH HANSON

Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — An Oregon man said he survived a recent train derailment in Montana by holding onto a grab bar in the bathroom of a passenger car that ended up on its side and separated from the rest of the train. Justin Ruddell of Klamath Falls said Thursday he was hanging onto the bar, looking down, and could see dirt and gravel being scooped into the car as the train skid down the tracks last month near Joplin, Montana. The Amtrak train was carrying nearly 160 people. Three died and at least seven others were hospitalized. Ruddell is one of at least a dozen passengers who have sued. Amtrak and BSNF have declined to comment on pending litigation.