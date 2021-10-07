Skip to Content
Portland scraps 1 homeless village site due to flood plain

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland city leaders who last week announced several sites where they plan to build villages for those experiencing homelessness now say one will be scrapped because it sits on a flood plain. The lot is not far from the Springwater Corridor at the bottom of a large hill and next to wetlands. KGW-TV reports the city admits no one checked to see if the lot was in a flood plain before publicly announcing it as a site for Safe Rest Villages. Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan who announced the sites last week declined to talk to TV reporters Wednesday and in a statement said he was disappointed and moving on. 

