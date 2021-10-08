Family of teen who drowned in Hillsboro pool files $70M suit

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — The family of a teenager who drowned after a swim practice has filed a $70 million lawsuit against the city of Hillsboro, the school district and pool cover businesses. The Oreogonian/OregonLive reports the lawsuit cites wrongful death as a result of negligence. Oregon Episcopal School freshman Nabila Maazouz was found dead under a pool cover at Hillsboro’s Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center after a Liberty High School swim team practice Nov. 20, 2019. The pool cover companies didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. City and school district spokespeople both called Maazouz’s death tragic.