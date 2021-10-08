Judge rejects troopers’ effort to stop vaccination mandate

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge has rejected a request by 33 Oregon State Police troopers to temporarily halt a mandate that requires them to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports retired Oregon Supreme Court Justice Jack Landau said in a written opinion Thursday that based on case law “the police power of the state includes the authority to enact public health laws that may have the effect of curtailing individual rights.” Landau went on to say that Gov. Kate Brown is acting within her legislatively granted authority in issuing the vaccine mandate.