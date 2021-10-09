De Laura leads Washington State over Oregon State 31-24

AP - Oregon-Northwest

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Jayden de Laura threw for 399 yards and three touchdowns as Washington State beat Oregon State 31-24 on Saturday. Travell Harris caught eight passes for 147 yards for the Cougars (3-3, 2-2 Pac-12), who beat Oregon State for the eighth consecutive time. B.J. Baylor rushed for 145 yards and Deshaun Fenwick added 127 yards for Oregon State (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12), which saw its four-game winning streak broken.