Farmer charged in alleged $500K wheat crop scam

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PROSSER, Wash. (AP) — A farmer in southeastern Washington is accused of collecting tens of thousands of dollars in hidden wheat sales while collecting on crop insurance for alleged losses. The Tri-City Herald reports Rick T. Gray of Prosser and his company, Gray Land and Livestock LLC, are being sued by the federal government for the alleged multi-year scheme involving wheat farming operations in Klickitat County. He reportedly received more than a half-million dollars in crop insurance indemnity payments. The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Washington, brings eight counts against Gray and his company. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on the case.