Massive marijuana operation discovered in southern Oregon

AP - Oregon-Northwest

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say deputies stumbled into a significant illegal marijuana operation in southern Oregon this week, finding an amount of marijuana with a street value conservatively estimated at over $100 million. The Herald and News reports a large potato shed south of Klamath Falls was filled with marijuana in various stages of processing. Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber said Friday it was found after someone called in possible smoke in the area. Kaber says a search warrant executed at the site Thursday led detectives to two other grow operations that were linked to the processing facility, where they found more marijuana and processing equipment. No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.