Voodoo Doughnuts workers fired in heat wave to get jobs back

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Some workers at Voodoo Doughnuts who were fired during a deadly Pacific Northwest heat wave in June after going on strike are set to get their jobs back. KOIN-TV reports the National Labor Relations Board ruled the workers at the Portland Old Town location should be re-instated because the firings were unjust. The Board also ordered that the reinstated workers should get back pay. Eleven employees at that Voodoo Doughnuts went on strike after facing heat exhaustion during the record-breaking heat wave. Seven of the 11 were fired. KOIN 6 News reached out to Voodoo Doughnuts for comment.