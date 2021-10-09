Whether city cop posted offensive tweets under investigation

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The city’s police watchdog group is investigating whether a Seattle police officer is connected to a Twitter account that posted offensive tweets including those that mocked protesters, George Floyd and a local homicide case. The Seattle Times reports the Seattle Police Department was tagged in a series of tweets Friday with screenshots of posts by a Twitter user alleging they were written by a current police officer using a false name. The account appeared to be deleted Friday. Screenshots show one tweet suggesting the police department “drop napalm” on the CHOP protest zone in June 2020 and another harassing the mother of a Portland anti-fascist activist killed in 2019.