1 killed in Oregon City house fire

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed in a house fire in Oregon City. KOIN reports that Clackamas Fire was called to the blaze just after 1:30 a.m. on Monday. Crews arrived to find heavy fire and black smoke pluming from the single-level home. One person was found inside within minutes and was carried out of the home. The person died at the scene. No one else was found inside the home. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.