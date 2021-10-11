Man accused of kidnapping woman, attempting to kill infant

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Ridgefield, Washington man is being held on $1 million bail after authorities say he kidnapped a woman as she sought help at a Vancouver, Washington convenience store, assaulted her and tried to kill their infant. The Columbian reports Aarondeep Johal was reportedly out of custody on bail Sunday in a pending domestic violence case with the same victim and had a no-contact order when the latest incident occurred. He appeared Monday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of attempted domestic violence murder, kidnapping, assault, burglary, malicious mischief and resisting arrest. In court, Johal said he has never touched the alleged victim in his life.