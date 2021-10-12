Reigning NCAA champion Stanford women picked to win Pac-12

AP - Oregon-Northwest

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The reigning NCAA champion Stanford women’s basketball team has been picked to win the Pac-12 regular-season title in a preseason poll of conference coaches. The Cardinal earned 11 first-place votes. Oregon was chosen second after a run to the Sweet 16 and received the other first-place vote. Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer’s Stanford team captured the NCAA title last spring for the first time since 1992 and third in program history, topping fellow Pac-12 opponent Arizona in the championship game.