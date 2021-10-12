Seattle opening COVID vaccination sites for winter

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle is rolling out COVID-19 vaccine sites as more people become eligible for booster shots. On Monday Mayor Jenny Durkan and representatives from Amazon, Swedish Medical Center, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health and the Seattle Fire Department announced the heightened vaccine initiatives beginning later this month. The initiatives are geared toward underserved communities. The Seattle Times reports the site at the Amazon Meeting Center downtown will open on Oct. 23, and operate from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, through early 2022. Participants will not need proof of insurance or identification to receive vaccines at the site or through the mobile clinics.