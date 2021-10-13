Ex-employee: Eugene parks worker misused power with homeless

AP - Oregon-Northwest

By TATIANA PARAFINIUK-TALESNICK

The Register-Guard

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Eugene’s employee code of conduct instructs city workers to “treat members of the public and coworkers with dignity and respect.” However, The Register-Guard reports Parks and Open Space employees and some residents allege one Eugene park ambassador regularly taunts, degrades and threatens to evict people who are allowed to camp in the city’s parks. Former parks employee Candy Hussey said she was so disgusted with how Joe Waksmundski treats homeless people, she quit after bringing the issue to their boss. The city told said Waksmundski was “not available for an interview.” Attempts to contact him were unsuccessful. The city wouldn’t say if he’s under investigation.