Ex-Tualatin police officer facing misconduct charges

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former police officer in a southwestern Portland suburb is facing official misconduct and public indecency charges for crimes that allegedly happened while on-duty in 2019. KGW-TV reports a Washington County grand jury indicted Chet Lemon on nine misdemeanor counts in July, although details of the case are surfacing now. Lemon had served as patrol officer and school resource officer with Tualatin police since 2008. He resigned in 2020 for a job as a police sergeant with King City. On Dec. 11, King City placed Lemon on administrative leave and he was fired after the indictment came out. Lemon is pleading not guilty. KGW has requested comment from Lemon or his attorney.