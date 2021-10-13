Man charged with hate crime in road rage incident

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A Bend man is facing a hate crime charge for an alleged road-rage incident in which he is accused of threatening a Black man with a knife, smashing his car window, slashing his tire and using a racial slur. The Bulletin reports 34-year-old Christopher King appeared in Deschutes County Circuit Court Tuesday. The state alleges the incident happened June 29, when King and alleged victim Isaiah Evans were driving vehicles in Deschutes County. District Attorney John Hummel says King became upset over Evans’ driving, hit Evans’ car with his, pulled over and approached with a knife. King’s lawyer Kelly Monaghan says he is maintaining his innocence.