Salem-Keizer school boards adopts anti-racism resolution

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Salem-Keizer school board has voted to adopt a resolution outlining the board’s commitment to equity and anti-racism. The Tuesday night vote was 4-2. The district is the second largest in Oregon with more than 40,000 students. The Statesman-Journal reports the approval came despite public pushback for the resolution, which calls for the district to acknowledge that racism and white supremacy are a threat to students’ and employees’ physical and psychological health and calls for a commitment to being antiracist. It also calls for the district to directly address an over-representation of students of color in special education, suspensions and expulsion.