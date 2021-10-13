Washington’s COVID-19 cases down across all age groups

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Department of Health says COVID-19 cases are down across all age groups, including school-age children. The Seattle Times reports the encouraging trend, revealed Wednesday, comes several weeks after the state passed a peak of infection driven by the delta variant, which health and hospital officials have said brought the highest numbers of infections and hospitalizations yet. As of Oct. 3, the state’s seven-day case rate was 234 infections per 100,000 people. According to DOH’s coronavirus data dashboard, the current rate is similar to early January and down from a peak in early September of over 300 infections per 100,000 people.Infection rates remain higher in Central and Eastern Washington