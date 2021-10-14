City of Seattle pays $515,000 settlement in police shooting

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The city of Seattle has agreed to pay $515,000 to settle a civil-rights lawsuit filed by the estate of a man who was shot and killed by police on New Year’s Eve 2018. Iosia Faletogo’s last words, caught on police body cameras — “Nope, not reaching!” — became a rallying cry for protesters against police racism and violence. The department’s Office of Police Accountability found the officers’ actions justified. Body-camera video appeared to show Faletogo had dropped a handgun in a struggle with officers and was unarmed just before the fatal shot was fired. A message seeking comment from the Seattle City Attorney’s Office was not immediately returned.