Oregon corrections workers 50% vaccinated as mandate deadline nears

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials said on Wednesday that around 50% of the roughly 4,500 employees at the Oregon Department of Corrections are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the DOC also has approved exemptions for nearly 16% of its workforce, or 713 employees, mostly for religions reasons.

The reported vaccination rate comes just before an executive order signed by Gov. Kate Brown goes into place Oct. 18, which requires some state employees to either be fully vaccinated, request an exemption, or risk losing employment.

Corrections officials say in contrast, 80% of the adults in custody across the prison system are now vaccinated.

Read more at: https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-oregon-health-9afc91715efb7188c5b79914535870fc