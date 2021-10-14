Steven DuBois, beloved and eclectic AP raconteur, dead at 53

AP - Oregon-Northwest

By GILLIAN FLACCUS

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Steven DuBois, an Associated Press reporter who spent two decades sharing Oregon’s biggest news and quirkiest neuroticisms with readers, died Tuesday after a three-year battle with cancer. He was 53. Quiet and self-effacing, DuBois avoided the spotlight during his more than 20 years in AP’s Portland bureau but was universally respected by his colleagues for his talent and sensitivity. DuBois was at the center of some of the biggest stories in Oregon, including the armed takeover of a national wildlife refuge by anti-government activists and a mass shooting at a community college in southern Oregon.