Washington ferries to slash service due to staffing issues

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington State Ferries is slashing its scheduled service starting this weekend because of chronic staff shortages that have impacted the boat service. Some workers who haven’t been vaccinated warned it will only get worse. In a written statement, the ferry service said the cutbacks, which will begin this weekend and are expected to be temporary, are being implemented to “provide more predictable and reliable travel.” Last Friday, upwards of 150 ferry sailings were canceled and that number rose to roughly 170 on Saturday. With the state’s vaccine mandate taking effect this Monday, about 200 Washington ferry employees have yet to submit proof of their COVID-19 vaccination.