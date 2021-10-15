Legionnaires outbreak persists at Portland apartment complex

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials have confirmed that a North Portland apartment complex had a new case of Legionnaires’ disease in late September. The case is the latest in an outbreak attributed to the waterborne illness at Rosemount Court since January. The Multnomah County Health Department says the outbreak at the affordable housing complex for people age 55 and older has resulted in 10 confirmed cases of Legionnaires’, including one death, and four presumptive cases. The county previously shut off the water there and disinfected the system but officials say the disease can linger even after that is done.