Oregon woman sentenced for burglaries during wildfires

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A 35-year-old Oregon woman was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for her role in burglaries that happened while residents were evacuated from wildfires over Labor Day weekend in 2020. Sandy Faye Lenox pleaded guilty last month to burglary, theft, and attempted burglary. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation began on September 11, 2020, when deputies were patrolling evacuation zones during the wildfires. They found several suspects, including Lenox and James Dean Shotwell. Authorities say the two stole gas-powered generators, tools, leaf blowers, and a gas can. Both were arrested and charged with theft and burglary.