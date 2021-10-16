Report: Casey Martin has right leg amputated

NEW YORK (AP) — Golf Digest reports that Casey Martin is recovering from having his right leg amputated. Martin suffered from a rare circulatory disease in his right leg that made it virtually impossible to walk 18 holes in a tournament. He successfully sued the PGA Tour for the right to use a cart in a case the Supreme Court decided in 2001. Martin has been the Oregon golf coach since 2006. Golf Digest says he broke his right leg two years ago. Being in a case and injections didn’t heal the tibia. That led to his decision to have it amputated.