Clark County deputies shoot, kill suspect after pursuit

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say police shot and killed an assault suspect after a pursuit near Vancouver in southwest Washington.vThe Columbian reports that about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Clark County deputies tried to stop a car in the Orchards area associated with someone they say they had probable cause to arrest for first-degree assault with a handgun. The person wouldn’t pull over, so deputies gave chase. Deputies used their cars to block the suspect, but authorities say the suspect got out of the car armed with a handgun and wouldn’t obey orders to put it down so officers shot him. The Southwest Washington Regional Independent Investigation Team is investigating.