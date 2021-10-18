‘A dangerous time’: Portland, Oregon, sees record homicides

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, has had 67 homicides so far this year, surpassing its previous record of 66 set in 1987. Its police are struggling to keep up amid an acute staffing shortage and budget cuts. Now, the liberal Pacific Northwest city is implementing novel solutions to try to improve safety. They include adding traffic barrels to prevent drive-by shootings and suspending minor traffic stops so officers can focus on immediate threats. But critics say the city is flailing. Nationally, homicides increased by nearly 30% from 2019 to 2020, based on FBI data. But in Portland, deadly violence is increasing at a faster rate than nearly all major cities, with an 83% jump in homicides last year.