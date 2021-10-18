Federal judge rejects bid to block Oregon vaccine mandate

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a last-minute bid by more than three dozen state employees, healthcare providers and school staff to temporarily block the state’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon rejected their motion for a temporary restraining order. It marks the first federal judge’s ruling after several state court decisions thwarting similar efforts to block Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s and the Oregon Health Authority’s power to require certain workers to get the vaccines or risk losing their jobs. The judge’s ruling does not end the lawsuit. It allows state enforcement of the vaccine mandates as the case proceeds.