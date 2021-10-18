University of Oregon COVID cases rise with fall term start

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon is seeing COVID-19 cases climb in students and staff since classes returned for fall term. The Register-Guard reports cases started rising again two weeks before the start of term during the week of Sept. 13 with 17 new cases, according to its case tracking dashboard. During the week of Oct. 4, cases jumped to 57 while last week 56 new cases were reported. The vast majority of cases are in off-campus students. In the first two weeks of classes, nearly 76% of the cases were identified in students living off campus. The university says more than 96.3% of the students are vaccinated. Of the 5,205 employees, 95.3% are vaccinated.