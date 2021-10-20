Another effort to block Oregon vaccine mandate denied

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A second federal judge in Oregon has rejected an emergency motion to halt the state’s vaccine mandate or make an exception for state workers who have contracted COVID-19. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Ann Aiken ruled that the U.S. Constitution offers no fundamental right to refuse a vaccination and that the required shots are in the state’s interest to slow disease spread and protect citizens. Aiken additionally saw no need to exempt unvaccinated workers from the vaccine mandate if they already had the virus, citing a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Aiken’s opinion marks the sixth ruling in state or federal court in Oregon to deny an effort to halt the vaccine requirement.