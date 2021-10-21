550 uncounted COVID deaths in Oregon due to ‘computer error’

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Health officials say Oregon will add around 550 more COVID-19 deaths — which had not previously been reported due to a technical computer error — to its registry over the coming weeks. Currently state officials say Oregon has the sixth lowest death rate in the nation. However, the missing fatal cases will increase the state’s death toll, since the start of the pandemic, by about 13%. Health officials say that the additional cases are expected to push Oregon’s death rate past one or two other states. Most of the additional deaths occurred between May and August 2021.