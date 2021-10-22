Bend police officer charged with on-duty assault

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A Bend police officer is facing criminal charges after being accused of slamming a man’s head into the ground during an attempted arrest. The Bulletin reports Bend Police Officer Kevin Uballez was charged Friday with fourth degree assault and harassment. Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said in a news conference Friday that two of his colleagues reported Uballez’s alleged conduct to supervisors. Uballez is a police dog handler hired by the department in 2014. The alleged excessive force incident happened around 1 a.m. June 6 near Sunset View Park. It wasn’t immediately known if Uballez has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.